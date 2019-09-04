|
Wallace E. "Ace" Chasteen
Wallace E. "Ace" Chasteen, 65, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 31, 2019. Wallace was born in Toledo, Ohio March 5, 1954 to William and Agnes (Nuhfer) Chasteen. He worked as a Millwright for Local 1090, as well as owning and operating "Sportsman Bar". Wallace had a very inquiring mind about science and space; he also loved to ride his Harley.
Wallace is survived by his significant other, Lorene; children, Wallace Jr, Stacy, Adrianne, Robbie, John; brothers, Jack, Richard, and Robert; as well as 13 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, William and Larry.
The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Saturday, from 10:00am until 4:00pm. Memories will be shared at the Sportsman Bar following the visitation on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to Autism Society NWO.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019