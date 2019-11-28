|
(News story) Wallace Pretzer, a professor emeritus of English at Bowling Green State University who set up and coordinated the university's program in English as a foreign language, died Oct. 31 at Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green. He was 89.
The family did not release the cause of death.
Mr. Pretzer retired in 1992 after nearly 30 years of teaching - mainly English linguistics and English as a foreign language - to undergraduate and graduate students at the BGSU department of English, which he joined in 1963.
From 1955 to 1963, he was at different times an instructor in English at Valparaiso University in Indiana and a teaching fellow and a predoctoral instructor at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Mr. Pretzer is credited with creating and coordinating BGSU's program in English as a foreign language in the 1970s. He also coordinated and supervised a general-studies writing program from 1972 until 1979 at the university.
In 1983, he helped pioneer the BGSU-Xi'an Foreign Language University (China) faculty exchange program.
Mr. Pretzer held a Distinguished Service Award from Ohio Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages (Ohio TESOL), of which he was a charter member and president from 1979 to 1980. He was also a charter member of what now is TESOL International Association.
"He was very devoted to teaching English as a foreign language.... He was a very good teacher," said Ralph Wolfe, a BGSU professor emeritus of English and film studies. "[And] he was very much a proponent of the arts at the university. He was [also] a very dear friend, very helpful, and good company."
Mr. Pretzer was born Aug. 5, 1930 in Hemlock, Mich., to Hilda Dittman Pretzer and Leonard Pretzer.
He graduated from Hemlock High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Valparaiso University in 1951 and then a master's degree and a doctorate in from the University of Michigan, in 1952 and 1963 respectively, all in English.
From 1953 to 1955, he served in the Army, stationed in Germany, where from 1952 to 1953 he attended the University of Muenster.
He married Diane Goodrich Pretzer, a BGSU professor of Romance languages, In 1966. She died in 2017.
Mr. Pretzer told The Blade in 2017 that his wife grew up traveling, with lengthy teaching experiences in South America shaping her career.
"We had an immediate common interest in internationalism," Mr. Pretzer said. "The internationalism kept going in our lives."
She began teaching Spanish language and Latin American literature and culture courses at BGSU in 1962, one year before Mr. Pretzer began teaching in the English department. They married on July 26, 1966, in Basel, Switzerland, while Ms. Pretzer was running the university's foreign language abroad program. They got married on a Tuesday because it was the only day of the week that the courthouse conducted English wedding ceremonies, Mr. Pretzer said.
They spent their lives traveling together extensively through Europe and China, making friends along the way everywhere they went.
"We had many friends in China," Mr. Pretzer said. "There have been many calls from former students in China."
They had no favorite travel destination, he said, except for wherever the last place they visited was. That said, they were regular attendees of the Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, Ont.
In his free time, Mr. Pretzer enjoyed teaching international students how to polka. He also liked to attend polka festivals.
Surviving is his sister, Dona Durow.
Per his request, neither a funeral nor memorial service will be held.
The family suggests tributes to the Pretzer International Fund at BGSU, the English Department at Valparaiso University, the English Language Institution at the University of Michigan, English Department of Tourism Department at the Xi'an Foreign Languages University, or to a .
