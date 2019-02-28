(News story) Walter A. Niemiec, a Toledo police detective lieutenant in charge of the burglary squad who found his affinity for woodcarving through an adult education class, died Wednesday at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was 96.



He had not recovered after an apparent stroke in January, son Mitchell said. After a stroke about four years ago, Mr. Niemiec moved to the Lakes of Sylvania assisted living from his longtime West Toledo home.



He retired in November, 1983, as did 10 other police veterans, including another lieutenant, and 11 others retired months earlier. But fresh recruits, including Mr. Niemiec's son, Joe, were in the academy and on the way.



"He's my hero. No two ways about it. He is what I aspired to be," said son Joe, who retired in 2017 as a sergeant.



Mr. Niemiec was the last of his 1949 police academy class to retire. He was promoted in 1960 to detective sergeant and in 1969 to lieutenant, when he was put in charge of the burglary squad.



"Some people have a knack for figuring things out, and he liked to figure things out," son Mitchell said.



He was tenacious at getting bad guys to talk, a key to solving burglaries, son Joe said: "He was very meticulous. One thing at a time. Don't ask him two questions at once."



A humanities course at the University of Toledo's former community and technical college in the early 1970s brought him to woodcarving. For the final exam, the instructor told students to create something in music, painting, architecture, or sculpture, Mr. Niemiec told the former Toledo Times in 1975. He chose sculpture, read about woodcarving in the Boy Scout manual, and with a pocket knife fashioned a Keystone Cop-type figure from sugar pine.



"It was nothing great, but I did get a passing grade," Mr. Niemiec said in 1975. He went to Frankenmuth, Mich., to learn refined technique from a German master carver and acquired a complement of tools.



A specialty became miniature work shoes - 5 inches long by 3 inches tall and 2 inches wide - he carved from black walnut and gave to relatives and others close to him.



He was born Feb. 23, 1923, in southeastern Poland to Victoria and Jozef Niemiec. His parents emigrated separately to Toledo, where they met and married. They had two children when his maternal grandfather died. The Niemiecs went to Poland to take care of the family farm, but returned to Toledo after he was born.



He grew up in Lagrinka, the Polish-American community along Lagrange Street in North Toledo, mostly on Dexter Street. He had to repeat first grade at St. Hedwig School, because he didn't speak English.



"He used to say that's why he got hired as a policeman, because he was bilingual," son Mitchell said. Decades later, he paid six return visits to Poland.



He was a 1941 graduate of Woodward High School and was a Navy veteran of World War II. He repaired airplanes stateside and was in the occupation force of the Marshall islands.



He and the former Bernadine Tafelski married in 1952. She died in May, 1998.



Surviving are his sons, Mitchell and Joe; daughter, Patricia Niemiec; brother, Steve, and two grandchildren.



Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Regina Coeli Church, where the body will be after 9 a.m. Arrangements are by Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe.



The family suggests tributes to ProMedica Hospice.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2019