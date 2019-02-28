Walter Anthony Niemiec



Walter Anthony Niemiec, age 96, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania. He was born on February 23, 1923 in Borki Nizinskie, Poland to Jozef and Victoria (Hajduk) Niemiec. Walter was a WWII Veteran of the US Navy. A Toledo Police officer for 34 years, he retired as a Lieutenant in 1983 and was a member of the FOP Lodge 40, Post 512 and the Toledo Police Command Officers Association. He and his family were longtime parishioners of Regina Coeli Catholic Church. Walter enjoyed fishing and was an avid golfer, still golfing 3 times a week at Bay View golf course until age 93. He was also a skilled wood-carver, specializing in relief carving. Friends and family knew they were special when they received one of his beautiful Black Walnut work shoe carvings. Proud of his Polish heritage, he loved to travel and was able to visit Poland 6 times over the years. A kind and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he will be dearly missed.



Walter was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Bernadine Tafelski Niemiec in 1998; sister, Mary Szelagowski; and brothers, Victor and John Niemiec. He is survived by his sons, Mitchell (Barbara) and Joe Niemiec; daughter, Patricia Niemiec; grandchildren, Matthew and Rian Niemiec; and brother, Steve (Margaret) Niemiec.



The Funeral Mass for Walter will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Regina Coeli Catholic Church, 530 Regina Parkway, Toledo, preceded by visitation in the church narthex from 9-10 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Memorial tributes may be given to ProMedica Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at



www.sujkowski.com



Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary