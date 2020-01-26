|
Walter "Jake" August Hahn
Walter "Jake" August Hahn age 85, of Estero Florida, formerly of Toledo Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on August 18, 1934 to Walter and Augusta (Doll) Hahn in Toledo, Ohio. At the age of 17, he joined the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War in Puerto Rico as a medic. In 1965 he began working for EI du Pont de Nemours & Company retiring in 1989. He was a very active member of Pilgrim Church in Toledo and bowled on the church league and work league. He sang in the Choir at Pilgrim for over 20 years. He also loved camping. Upon retirement he and his wife Dee moved to Estero Florida where they resided for over 30 years. Jake had a great green thumb and loved growing plants & flowers of all kinds. He was a very loveable guy and made friends wherever he went.
His neighbors in Estero always looked forward to his Christmas decorations and chatting with him during his 5 a.m., 5 mile walk every morning. He loved the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and a devout Ohio State Buckeye fan.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Dolores (Dee) Erler Hahn; his children, Jeffrey (Tony); and daughter, Annmarie Barbao (Ron); three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Morgan.
The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice of Kissimmee Florida for their wonderful care.
Arrangements were made by Cremation Care Providers of Central Florida. Memorial contributions can be made to a . No services were held.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020