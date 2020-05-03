Walter E. Ellis
Walter E. Ellis departed this world on April 29, 2020. Burial will be private in the Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. www.ansberg-west.com.
www.ansberg-west.com
Walter E. Ellis departed this world on April 29, 2020. Burial will be private in the Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. www.ansberg-west.com.
www.ansberg-west.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.