Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Walter E. "Bud" Kelb Obituary
Walter "Bud" E. Kelb

Walter E. "Bud" Kelb, age 91, of Erie, MI, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Sunset Village in Sylvania. He was born on August 7, 1927 to Walter D. and Myrtle (Dorr) Kelb in Toledo, Ohio. Bud worked for Owens Corning for over 30 years as a supervisor where he enjoyed the work and made many friends.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 63 years, Evelyn A. (Tasnadi) Kelb; beloved dog, Bonnie; many special nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Margie and Lowell.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 4-6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Memorial Service starting at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 7, 2019
