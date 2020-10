Or Copy this URL to Share

Walter Eugene "Gene" Menning



Walter Eugene "Gene" Menning passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Gene was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on January 22, 1930. He lived in Toledo, Ohio, most of his life and retired to Coldwater, Michigan.



Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Shari Shumacker Menning, and is survived by his children, Rebecca Hoagland, Roberta (Terry) Rodeman, Elizabeth (Stephen) Tompkins, Dr. David (Peggy) Menning and his seven grandchildren.





