Walter F. "Fritz" Ehrsam
Walter F. Ehrsam, 63, of Toledo , passed away on April 3, 2020 at Toledo Healthcare. He was born in Oregon, Ohio on October 4, 1956 to Walter and Louise (Busson) Ehrsam. Fritz was a graduate of Clay High School and enjoyed snow skiing and fishing.
Fritz is survived by his sister, Diane (Michael) McLaughlin; nieces and nephews, Timothy (Rachel) Rysz, Amy (Chris) Conkey, Dennis (Andrea) Rysz; 7 great nieces and nephews.
Private services were held for Fritz. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020