Walter "Wally" Foley
1923 - 2020
Walter "Wally" Foley Walter A. Foley, 96, of Northwood, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1923 in Erie, Michigan to Harry and Celia (Bushroe) Foley. Walter joined the Civilian Conservation Corp (3 C's) at age 17. He was drafted into the U.S. Army, during WWII at the age of 19. Walter served with the combat engineers, arriving in North Africa, moving to Italy, France and crossed the River Rhine to Germany at the "Battle of the Buldge. He served a total of 36 months in the Army, 27 overseas. Walter married his wife, Caroline on June 8, 1946, she preceded him in death. He was a former employee of Rossford Ord Depot before his 30 year career with the U.S. Office of Defense as a Quality Assurance Specialist for the U.S. Government at the Dana Corp., retiring in 1978. He was a member of the Northwood V.F.W. Post #2984 and served on the honor guard. Walter was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and founding member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Walter is survived by his granddaughters, Jennifer (Ken) Zeh, Melissa Foley, Chaunda (Jim) Hame and Rhonda (Jose) Flores; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and his daughter-in-law, Karen Foley. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Caroline; son, Roger and brothers, Henry, Lawrence, Jerry and Ralph. Services will be announced at a later date. www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
