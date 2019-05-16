Home

Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Walter G. Yeager Obituary
Walter G. Yeager

Walter G. Yeager, age 88, of Toledo, passed away May 10, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. Walt was born August 27, 1930 in Toledo to George and Lela (Cleland) Yeager. He attended Scott High School. He was employed with Williams and Company, Dinettes and Summer Casuals and North Haven Builders. Walt was a member of the GAF Society, Toledo American Turners Club where he performed with the Little Theater Group. He was an avid bowler and German Folk dancer. He marched with the Maumee Demons Drum and Bugle Corps where he played bugle and was Drum Major. Walt carried on his wife, Geri's, tradition of making sure all the animals that showed up on his doorstep were well-fed. GO BLUE!

In addition to his parents, Walt was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine and brother, Donald. He is survived by his children, Sandra Spiropoulos, Mark Yeager, Todd (Christina) Yeager; sister, Joyce Meyers; grandchildren, Stephanie (Dennis) Odiorne, Aaron Spiropoulos, Nicholas Spiropoulos, Zachary (Anne) Yeager, Kyle Yeager, Grant Yeager, Jacob Yeager, Trenton Yeager and Katerina Yeager; great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Everett and Ayla.

The family will receive guests Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Memorial Services will begin Sunday at 3:00 pm. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ebeid Hospice or Humane Society in Walt's memory.

To leave a special message for Walt's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from May 16 to May 18, 2019
