|
|
Walter Garrett Hall
Walter Garrett Hall age 34 passed away suddenly July 14, 2019 in Toledo. Garrett was born January 16, 1985 in Carrollton, GA to Walter and Vicky (Cooper) Hall. He worked at Envirocare Lawn and Landscape and will be remembered as a Loving family man. An avid Georgia Bulldog fan he was Bulldog born and Bulldog bred, who always bleeds Red and Black.
Surviving are his beloved daughter Kyleigh Hall; his parents Walter and Vicky Hall; siblings, Crystal (Jason) Brooks, Tiffany (Joe) Reed and Wesley (Kaley) Hall. Also surviving are his girlfriend and companion Barb Hatfield and many nieces and nephews.
His visitation will be held Friday July 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral starts at 3:30 p.m. in the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio with Pastor Chris Boggs officiating.
www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019