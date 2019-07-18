Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:30 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:30 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Garrett Hall


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Garrett Hall Obituary
Walter Garrett Hall

Walter Garrett Hall age 34 passed away suddenly July 14, 2019 in Toledo. Garrett was born January 16, 1985 in Carrollton, GA to Walter and Vicky (Cooper) Hall. He worked at Envirocare Lawn and Landscape and will be remembered as a Loving family man. An avid Georgia Bulldog fan he was Bulldog born and Bulldog bred, who always bleeds Red and Black.

Surviving are his beloved daughter Kyleigh Hall; his parents Walter and Vicky Hall; siblings, Crystal (Jason) Brooks, Tiffany (Joe) Reed and Wesley (Kaley) Hall. Also surviving are his girlfriend and companion Barb Hatfield and many nieces and nephews.

His visitation will be held Friday July 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral starts at 3:30 p.m. in the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio with Pastor Chris Boggs officiating.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now