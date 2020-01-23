Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
333 Brookside Drive
Swanton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Lange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter H. "Walt" Lange


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter H. "Walt" Lange Obituary
Walter "Walt" H. Lange

Walter "Walt" Henry Lange, age 81, of Swanton, Ohio, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by his family following a stroke and a brief stay at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born on May 7, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to Arthur and Margaret (Willey) Lange. He graduated from Macomber High School in 1956. Following high school, he attended the University of Toledo and obtained a Bachelor Degree in Mathematics Education, and Master and Education Specialist Degrees. He began his teaching career in the Toledo Public School System, then continued at the University of Toledo until he retired in 2012, with most of the years being at the Community and Technical College. Throughout his career, he co-authored several High School and College Mathematics textbooks.

He met Danuta Posadny Lange at the Toledo Heights Library in March of 1958 and they married on August 12, 1961. She preceded him in death on December 30, 2017.

Walt was inducted into the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2017 in recognition of his support of forestry management and the tree farm system in Fulton County. He maintained the 56-acre Lange Tree Farm for 30 years in Swancreek Township, where he planted thousands of trees that included white oak, red oak, black walnut, black cherry, white pine and American chestnut. He realized how important trees were to the land at the local, state, and national levels. In 2010, the Lange Tree Farm was recognized as the Ohio Tree Farm of the Year and in 2011, the National-Northeast Outstanding Regional Tree Farm of the Year.

Walt served board, committee, or chairmanship roles for many years in various state level organizations including the Ohio Forestry Association, the Ohio Tree Farm Committee, the Ohio Farm Bureau Forestry Commodity Advisory Committee, and the Ohio Governor's Forestry Advisory Council. He helped establish Chestnut Education Plots at 4-H Camp Palmer and Maumee State Forest. While being a member of the Swanton Tree Commission, he arranged several Arbor Day tree plantings at Park Elementary School.

Walt was well known and active in his Church and Community. He was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church, serving on several committees throughout the years. He hosted Boy Scout camps for many years as well as served as mentor to several Eagle Scout projects. He served on the Fulton County and Swancreek Township Zoning commissions as well as the Swancreek Water District Board.

He served on the Fulton County Fair Board from 1996-2002, on the Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors from 2003-2006, and on the Advisory Board for Fulton County OSU Extension. Walt continued to help at the Fulton County Fair as the Poultry Show Coordinator and Weigh Master since 1980.

Walt enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, cutting firewood, grilling, or tending to his woodlands.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruth Kean and Patricia Welsh, and brothers Robert "Bud" and Arthur.

He is survived by his children, Denise (Dennis) Heban and Lisa (Tom) Higginbotham; his grandchildren, Catherine and Nicholas Heban, and Nathan, Elyssa and Kyle Higginbotham; and sister, Marian (Jack) Tripp.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 24th from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St. in Swanton (419.826.2631). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 25th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Dr. in Swanton with Fr. Eric Culler presiding.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Richard - Memorial Garden Fund.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -