Walter "Walt" H. Lange
Walter "Walt" Henry Lange, age 81, of Swanton, Ohio, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by his family following a stroke and a brief stay at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born on May 7, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to Arthur and Margaret (Willey) Lange. He graduated from Macomber High School in 1956. Following high school, he attended the University of Toledo and obtained a Bachelor Degree in Mathematics Education, and Master and Education Specialist Degrees. He began his teaching career in the Toledo Public School System, then continued at the University of Toledo until he retired in 2012, with most of the years being at the Community and Technical College. Throughout his career, he co-authored several High School and College Mathematics textbooks.
He met Danuta Posadny Lange at the Toledo Heights Library in March of 1958 and they married on August 12, 1961. She preceded him in death on December 30, 2017.
Walt was inducted into the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2017 in recognition of his support of forestry management and the tree farm system in Fulton County. He maintained the 56-acre Lange Tree Farm for 30 years in Swancreek Township, where he planted thousands of trees that included white oak, red oak, black walnut, black cherry, white pine and American chestnut. He realized how important trees were to the land at the local, state, and national levels. In 2010, the Lange Tree Farm was recognized as the Ohio Tree Farm of the Year and in 2011, the National-Northeast Outstanding Regional Tree Farm of the Year.
Walt served board, committee, or chairmanship roles for many years in various state level organizations including the Ohio Forestry Association, the Ohio Tree Farm Committee, the Ohio Farm Bureau Forestry Commodity Advisory Committee, and the Ohio Governor's Forestry Advisory Council. He helped establish Chestnut Education Plots at 4-H Camp Palmer and Maumee State Forest. While being a member of the Swanton Tree Commission, he arranged several Arbor Day tree plantings at Park Elementary School.
Walt was well known and active in his Church and Community. He was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church, serving on several committees throughout the years. He hosted Boy Scout camps for many years as well as served as mentor to several Eagle Scout projects. He served on the Fulton County and Swancreek Township Zoning commissions as well as the Swancreek Water District Board.
He served on the Fulton County Fair Board from 1996-2002, on the Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors from 2003-2006, and on the Advisory Board for Fulton County OSU Extension. Walt continued to help at the Fulton County Fair as the Poultry Show Coordinator and Weigh Master since 1980.
Walt enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, cutting firewood, grilling, or tending to his woodlands.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruth Kean and Patricia Welsh, and brothers Robert "Bud" and Arthur.
He is survived by his children, Denise (Dennis) Heban and Lisa (Tom) Higginbotham; his grandchildren, Catherine and Nicholas Heban, and Nathan, Elyssa and Kyle Higginbotham; and sister, Marian (Jack) Tripp.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 24th from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St. in Swanton (419.826.2631). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 25th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Dr. in Swanton with Fr. Eric Culler presiding.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Richard - Memorial Garden Fund.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 23, 2020