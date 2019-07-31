The Blade Obituaries
|
Walter "Wally" Igielski


1946 - 2019
Walter "Wally" Igielski Obituary
Walter "Wally" Igielski

Walter "Wally" Igielski, age 72 of Sylvania, Ohio passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 in Ebeid Hospice.

Wally was born on October 20, 1946 in Detroit, Mi to the late Helen and Joseph

Igielski. He had a degree from Monroe County Community College in Finance. He served 2 yrs. in the U.S. Army in Germany.

He enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing, traveling and especially trips to Las Vegas where he married his wife Carol. He retired from M & M Mars company which was his dream job.

Wally was a "Man of Many Hats" and special Ties for many occasions. He was a

fun loving man and really cherished and cared for many people.

Cherishing his memory are loving spouse of 25 years, Carol; daughter, Kristin;

son, Kevin (Julie); step-daughter, Jodi Gossett; step-son, John Sinkowski;

grandchildren, James, Kendra, Karissa; brothers, Stan (Penny) Robert, Donald

(Ann Marie) and many nieces and nephews. Preceding in death are his parents and sister-in-law, Debbie Igielski.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 2 to 8pm at the Thos I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 N. Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. (419-531-4424). A funeral Mass will be held Friday, Aug. 2 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish at 10:00 a.m. where friends may visit after 9:30 a.m.

Contributions may be made to the Bethany House or Toledo Humane Society.

Family wishes to Thank the staff at Flower Hospital and Ebeid Hospice for

all their compassion and caring to our Wally.

Online condolences may be made at:

www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade on July 31, 2019
