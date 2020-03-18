|
Walter J. DeGroft, Jr.
Walter J. DeGroft, Jr. ("Walt"), passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the age of 83 at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Walt was born April 23, 1936 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Walter and Matilda (Nagy) DeGroft. He was a 1954 graduate of Gross Point High School and 1958 graduate of Villanova University, where he attended on a Navy ROTC Scholarship. Walt finished first in his class at Villanova's School of Finance. He was a proud and patriotic American, having served as an officer in the United States Navy. He loved being with people, especially his family on the many vacations he planned to Florida and Northern Michigan. He was full-of-life and a charismatic, hard-working and fun husband, father and businessman.
Walt had a long and successful career in commercial real estate, as a Partner with Michael Realty in Toledo. He served as President of the Ohio Association of Realtors and as President of the Toledo Board of Realtors. He was passionate about helping his children achieve a great education and served on the Board of Trustees for both St. Ursula High School (as President) and St. John's Jesuit High School. He remained involved with his children through their college years, having a full wardrobe of spirit wear and visiting them often. Walt loved golfing and playing cards with his buddies at the Inverness Club in Toledo and Shadow Wood Country Club, Bonita Springs, Florida where he spent his retirement years. He also enjoyed bike riding and swimming.
Walt is survived by the love of his life and the most beautiful woman he had ever seen, Kathleen (Gallagher) DeGroft. Walt and Kathleen were married for 55 years. He is also survived by his four children, Laura (Jay Burzynski), Jay (Beth), Brian (Kristin), and Kathleen "Boo" (Chris Blake), and their thirteen grandchildren.
Due to the restrictions that have been implemented regarding gatherings, Walt's funeral Mass will be held for family only. The Mass can be viewed via Facebook Live at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 by visiting https://www.facebook.com/WalkerFamilyFuneralHomes/
There will be a celebration of life for friends and extended family at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , www.alz.org/nwohio and to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice Toledo, 1730 S. Reynolds Road, Toledo, OH 43614 (www.ohioliving.org/foundation/donate). Please pay your respects and offer condolences to the family on Walt's page at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 18, 2020