(News story) Walter J. DeGroft, Jr., a specialist in commercial and industrial real estate who was a vice president of the former Michael Realty and a leader in local and state Realtors associations, died Sunday at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania. He was 83.
He had Alzheimer's disease, daughter Laura Burzynski said. He and his wife, Kathleen, returned to the Toledo area in 2018 from Florida. Formerly of Sylvania Township and Springfield Township, they moved to Bonita Springs, Fla., in retirement.
Mr. DeGroft joined Michael in 1968. He was named a vice president in 1976.
"I first met Walt in 1987 when he was one of the team who hired me at Michael Realty," said Pete Shawaker, senior vice president of Reichle Klein Group, which acquired Michael Realty in 2007. "I was very lucky to have him as my mentor."
Mr. DeGroft was friendly, consistent, and focused, achieving sales success "through a steady, calm energy," Mr. Shawaker said. "A lot of clients became his friends because he was such a good person and made them feel comfortable with the result."
Mr. Shawaker added, they became repeat clients - who referred others to him too.
Mr. DeGroft spoke his mind and was creative about it, his son Brian said.
"He was funny and easy to get along with because he was funny," his son said. "He was eloquent and had a vast vocabulary. He was quick witted and as a result was very funny. What impressed me was he was an aspirational and very driven man who was always pointing you in a successful direction."
He was a former president of the Ohio chapter of Certified Commercial Investment members of the Realtors National Marketing Institute. He was a former president of the Toledo Board of Realtors and was president for 1984 of the Ohio Association of Realtors. He later was a director at large of the National Association of Realtors and an inductee of its honorary fraternity, Omega Tau Rho.
He earlier was a sales manager for Nicholson Concrete and Supply Co.
He was a former president of Inverness Club and was a member of Shadow Wood Country Club at Bonita Springs.
He was born April 23, 1936, in Milwaukee to Matilda and Walter DeGroft. He was a 1954 graduate of Grosse Pointe High School. He received a bachelor of finance degree from Villanova University, which he attended through a Navy ROTC scholarship.
Afterward he served as a supply officer aboard a destroyer. He taught supply management at the University of Georgia in Athens and became a lifelong fan of the university's sports teams. He was equally enthused about teams at the schools his children attended - Indiana University, University of Notre Dame, University of Dayton, and Miami University.
He was a former trustee of parents' groups at St. John's Jesuit High School and St. Ursula Academy, where he was parents' association president.
Surviving are his wife, the former Kathleen Gallagher, whom he married Nov. 7, 1964; daughters, Laura Burzynski and Kathleen "Boo" Blake; sons, Jay and Brian DeGroft, and 13 grandchildren.
Because of restrictions on gatherings, attendance at the funeral will be limited to family. The Mass can be viewed starting at 11 a.m. Thursday via Facebook Live by looking for "Walker Family Funeral Homes" on Facebook. A life celebration for friends and extended family will be set later.
The family suggests tributes to the , northwest Ohio chapter, or Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice in Toledo.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 18, 2020