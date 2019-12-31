Home

W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Walter J. "Chic" Naiber


1924 - 2019
Walter J. "Chic" Naiber Obituary
Walter "Chic" J. Naiber

Walter J. "Chic" Naiber, 95, of Toledo, passed away at Kingston of Perrysburg on Saturday, the 28th of December 2019. He was born on August 17, 1924 in Toledo, OH, to Martin and Aneila (Grabowski) Naiber. A graduate of Woodward High School, class of 1941, he served his country in the United States Army during WWII as a field lineman on Goodenough and Fergusson Islands. He was employed by Sylvania, Motorola, Warren Radio, and Arnolds before starting his own TV tuner repair business, J-C Services. He married his wife, Rita Wisniewski, on September 27, 1947.

Walter is survived by his children, Linda, Michael (Denise) and Christine (Gene); grandchildren, Sherri, Shannon (Bryan), Sandra (Steve), Allen (Sheila), Melissa, Joshua, and Mark (Jessica); and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita; son, John; and his sisters, Mary and Virginia.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 3-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Walter's family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staffs of ProMedica Hospice, Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Kingston of Perrysburg for their compassionate care and support.

Memorial contributions may be directed to a .

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
