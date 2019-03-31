The Blade Obituaries
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:30 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Resources
1929 - 2019
Walter Joseph Kosydar Obituary
Walter Joseph Kosydar

Walter Joseph Kosydar passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born September 17, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio to Roselle U. (Zurek) and Walter J. Kosydar (Sr.) Walt was educated at Toledo area Roman Catholic schools, in his childhood at St. Hedwig's Parish School, and in his youth at Central Catholic High School. Active in the Boy Scouts of America as a teenager, Walt achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame with undergraduate and graduate degrees in chemical engineering in 1951 and 1953 respectively. Then he served two years in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1956. Walt received an M.B.A. in 1961 and a law degree in 1972, both from the University of Toledo. He worked as a chemical engineer for over thirty years, primarily for Owens-Illinois in Toledo. He retired from his first career in his mid-50s and began a second decades-long career as an attorney specializing in probate law. Following the example of his son John, Walt, in his mid-50s, took up running. He ran into his late 70s, especially enjoying the camaraderie experienced with two local running clubs, the Toledo Roadrunners and the Mudhen Hash House Harriers. Walt was a devout Roman Catholic. He prayed daily for his family, and was a longtime volunteer in various Sunday ministries at his church. He deeply missed attending weekly Mass at St. Pius X after his health started to fail two years ago.

He was married to Virginia Elizabeth "Betty" Kosydar in Toledo in 1960. They were married until Betty's death in 2017. He is survived by his children, John Kosydar and Ginny Kosydar (Ed Baquerizo); and his twin grandchildren, Laura and Tom Baquerizo.

At Walt's request, "shed not tears." Celebrate his long life instead. Friends may call Friday, April 5 from 4-8pm with Scripture service at 5:30pm in the Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Rd. Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be 10:30am Saturday, April 6 in St. Pius X Church. Interment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
