(News story) Walter Joseph Kosydar, a longtime chemical engineer-turned-probate attorney who was an Army veteran and a marathon runner, died Wednesday at Darlington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Toledo. He was 89.



He had several ailments, including heart problems and cancer, said his daughter, Ginny Kosydar.



Mr. Kosydar, who had master's degrees in chemical engineering and business along with a doctor's degree in law, practiced probate law for at least 20 years before retiring about 12 years ago.



Before that, he was a chemical engineer for more than 30 years, primarily at Owens-Illinois in Toledo, retiring in 1984.



"He was very intelligent, very well-read ... always reading, always ready to explore," his daughter said.



"His family valued education," she said. "He was a child of the Depression, and he was first-generation [born U.S. citizen] and [also] the first in his family to go college. So he just had this drive about him. He was always interested in learning new things."



In his free time, Mr. Kosydar enjoyed running, which he took up in his mid-50s. He ran marathons into his late 70s.



In 2000 he celebrated his 71st birthday by running at the U.S. Track & Field Association's 24-Hour National Championship Race at Olander Park in Sylvania, where he covered a distance equal to his age - plus one mile.



"The first time (I raced) was when I was 65," he told The Blade at the time. "My goal then was to run my age. Then I needed to set new goals, but I guess things are going to get tougher (as I get older)."



He also participated in The Blade's former Stock Market Game contests, finishing in the top spots at least twice, both in 2002.



Mr. Kosydar was born Sept. 17, 1929, in Toledo to Roselle and Walter Kosydar.



He graduated from Central Catholic High School and was a Boy Scout, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.



Mr. Kosydar then continued his education at the University of Notre Dame, graduating with a bachelor's and then a master's degree in chemical engineering in 1951 and 1953 respectively.



In 1954 he was drafted into the Army and later served stateside until his honorable discharge in 1956.



Upon his discharge he returned to Toledo and then worked at the former Maumee Chemical Co., for a time before he became a research engineer at Owens-Illinois.



While working full-time and raising a family, he continued to study further at the University of Toledo, graduating with a master's degree in business and finance in 1961 and then with a law degree in 1972.



In 1960 he married Virginia Elizabeth "Betty" Lasley, who died in 2017. They raised two children.



"He was very traditional. He was in charge. He was very devoted to his Polish heritage and his Catholic faith. ... And he didn't like spending money unless it was for our education," his son, John Kosydar, said.



The elder Mr. Kosydar was a member at St. Pius X Church.



Surviving are his daughter, Ginny Kosydar; son, John Kosydar; and twin grandchildren.



Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Friday in the Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo.



Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Church, 2950 Ilger Ave., Toledo.



The family suggests tributes to the church.



