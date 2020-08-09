Walter Lee Gerding



On Thursday, July 30th, 2020, Walter Gerding, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 87.



Walter was born on July 3rd, 1933, in Toledo, Ohio, to Louis and Katherine (Sargent) Gerding. He graduated from Libbey High School in 1951 and then was employed by Libbey Owens Ford for 32 years. After retiring he continued working for the Macaw Jewelry Company for 15 years. On August 31st, 1953 he married his sweetheart Dolores Dorothy Roe. They raised two daughters, Victoria and Nanette, and two sons, Jeffrey and Steven.



Walter was a man of faith and dedicated parishioner of St. Petri Lutheran Church. He also had a passion for nature, enjoying walks at Swan Creek and feeding birds in his backyard. He traveled the country with his family and friends. Trips to Upper Michigan, Myrtle Beach and Cancun, Mexico were some of his most treasured. Walter was highly competitive; he loved to play golf, was a member of his church's dartball team, and spent many late nights playing Euchre with his family.



Walter's kind and compassionate spirit was his gift of unconditional love. He enjoyed simple things life offered, surrounded by his family and friends. He was always there to lend a hand, mend a broken heart, and fix whatever he could, with duct tape when possible. Those who knew Walter lost a shining light in their lives but gained forever a guardian angel.



Walter was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dolores. He is survived by his four children, Victoria Smith-Young, Nanette Maginn, Jeffrey Gerding (Leann Gerding) and Steven Gerding; five grandchildren, Kelsey Maginn (Emily Maginn), Michael Maginn, Jenifer Crazythunder, Jessica Pozniack (Tony Pozniack), and Tiffany Minajers (Michael Minjares); and three grandchildren, Ruby Maginn, Mia Rose Minajers, and Caleb Minajers.



A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15th, at 5:00 p.m. at St. Petri Lutheran Church. Donations be sent to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.





