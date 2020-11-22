1/1
Walter P. Carlson
1930 - 2020
Walter P. Carlson

Walter Pierce Carlson, 90, passed away November 7, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Walt, aka Corky, was born April 22, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio, to Allan and Gwendolyn (Holland) Carlson. He graduated from Macomber Technical High School prior to joining the U.S Navy serving in the Korean War. Upon returning from his naval service, he worked in various positions with Ansted-Daso (House of Melnek) in the food supply industry. On December 3, 1954, he married the love of his life Barbara (Jurkiewicz), spending the next 49 years at each other's side.

Walt was very proud of serving in the Navy and was an active member of several veterans' organizations. He was a 35-year member of the Catholic War Veterans serving as a National Board Member, State Commander, and Past State Commander. He also held many positions with local CVW Logsdon-Walla Post 639 including Commander, Vice Commander and Director. He was a 23-year 3rd Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, a member of VFW (38 years), American Legion (38 years), AMVETS (8 years), and a life member of Korean War Vets Association and Knights of Columbus. He was especially proud of his 23-year involvement with the Msgr. Schmidt Scholarship Youth Foundation started by CWV Post 639.

Walter was preceded in death by his wife Barbara and grandson, Joshua. He is survived by sons, Todd (Sandie), Steve (Kathy), Keith (Debbie) and Phillip (Denise); 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Also to cherish his memory are sisters, Kay Strohscher, Sandy Goodnough, Carla (Roger) Bowyer and many nieces, nephews and longtime friends.

There will be no visitation. A memorial mass and celebration will be held in the future. The family suggests contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or St. Charles Borromeo church in memory of Walter.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
