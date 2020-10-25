1/1
Walter R. Diener
1935 - 2020
Walter R. Diener

Walter R. Diener, 85, of Easley, husband of the late, Judith "Judy" Rae Fielding Diener, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Born in Toledo, OH, Walter was a son of the late Edward Diener and the late Margaret Diener. He was very active in church whether it was Grace Lutheran Church in Toledo, OH, where he was a life-long member or Mountain Springs Baptist Church in Piedmont, where he most recently attended. Walter proudly served his country with the United States National Guard.

He was survived by a son, Kurt (Crystal); a daughter, Karen (Jay); five grandchildren, Lesley, Jonah, Lexi, Sydney, and McKenna; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, George.

In addition to his loving wife of 57 years, he was predeceased by a sister, Evelyn.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Springs Baptist Church, 412 Mountain Springs Rd, Piedmont, SC 29673.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road
1425 Powdersville Rd.
Easley, SC 29642
864-442-1800
