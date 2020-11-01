1/1
Walter R. Pfeifer
1949 - 2020
Walter R. Pfeifer

Walter R. Pfeifer "Sonny", 71, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 at home surrounded by family following a brief battle with cancer. Walt was born July 15, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Walter and Marjorie (Somers) Pfeifer. Walt was a graduate from Whitmer High School, a US Navy Veteran, an employee of the DuPont Corporation and later worked in the local bowling industry until his retirement. He was an avid bowler, gardener, baseball fan, loving "Papa" and musician. He had recently collaborated and released an album with his dear friend Kevin Correll and Kevin's son Brandon.

Walt is survived by his sons, Walter "Rusty" Pfeifer III, James (Erin) Pfeifer; grandson, Donovan; granddaughter, Devin; sisters, Dolores (Dale) Cook, Janice Munk, Carole (Tim) Paluszak, Denise (Rick) Russell; mother of his sons, Lora Pfeifer and many other loving family members.

Walt is being cremated through American Cremation Events and condolences can be shared on their Facebook page. Private inurnment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation Events
3007 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 214-1777
