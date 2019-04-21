Services Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Michael's in the Hills Episcopal Church 4718 Brittany Rd Ottawa Hills , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Walter Lathrop Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter William "Bill" Lathrop Jr.

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Walter William Lathrop, Jr., an executive in the family-owned construction firm his grandfather founded, who oversaw labor negotiations and served as a trustee of pension funds and a community volunteer, died Monday at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, where he lived about two years. He was 85.



He had Alzheimer's disease, his son George said.



Mr. Lathrop, who was best known as Bill, was a vice president of the Lathrop Co. in 1986 when the business was sold, becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of New York- based Turner Construction Co.



The firm, founded in 1895 by George W. Lathrop, built houses at first, but came to specialize in commercial, industrial, and institutional projects. Lathrop built St. Charles Hospital in Oregon and the central section of Franklin Park Mall in West Toledo, but also took on the Honda plant in Marysville, Ohio.



"He was always proud, even long after we sold the company, that the name and, more important, the reputation continued for quality work," his son said.



Mr. Lathrop started at the company after he graduated from Cornell University, from which he had a master's degree in civil engineering.



"Even at home, he was a tinkerer, somebody who liked to repair things," his son said. "It was natural that he was involved in construction."



He was put in charge of jobs to start, one of the first being a highway project in Pittsburgh. As a vice president, he oversaw sales and looked to win work for the company across the country.



Mr. Lathrop was a life director of the Association of General Contractors of America and was a leader in other construction-related organizations.



"Bill was a very bright guy," said Robert Maxwell, who retired from Lathrop in 2002 as chief executive. "He understood the business and represented the company well."



Mr. Lathrop negotiated labor agreements with the building trades and laborers unions. He also was a leader in making sure those workers had viable pension funds. He'd been a trustee of the pension funds for members of the Carpenters union and of the Laborers union.



"He always approached things, both in business and in his personal life, on, 'How do we come together and make things better for all of us?'" his son said.



He was among three Laborers pension trustees who worked to make sure the funds' assets were properly invested. Presented options, Mr. Lathrop would reply, "'What's best for the men?'" recalled Jim Meketa, chairman and managing partner of Meketa Investment Group. " I wish there were more people like that around. His heart was in it. He did a phenomenal amount of work he didn't have to do to get this right."



Mr. Lathrop also was among seven men who in the 1980s formed Tomahawk Development Co., which helped propel the growth of Maumee's Arrowhead Park. Mr. Lathrop's son George is company president.



Mr. Lathrop was on the boards of the local Girl Scout Council and of Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo.



"I'm honored to be a third-generation board member of the Boys & Girls Clubs," son George said. "He instilled in us the importance of giving back."



He was born June 5, 1933, to Cornelia and Walter W. Lathrop, Sr. He went to Ottawa Hills Elementary School and Groton School in Massachusetts.



Surviving are his wife, the former Anne Alexander, whom he married in 1964; sons John and George Lathrop; daughter, Susan Lathrop Croy, and 10 grandchildren.



Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. May 3 at St. Michael's in the Hills Episcopal Church, Ottawa Hills, where he was a member. Arrangements are by Walker Funeral Home.



The family suggests tributes to the Boys & Girls Club of Toledo or the Ottawa Hills Schools Foundation.



Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. May 3 at St. Michael's in the Hills Episcopal Church, Ottawa Hills, where he was a member. Arrangements are by Walker Funeral Home.

The family suggests tributes to the Boys & Girls Club of Toledo or the Ottawa Hills Schools Foundation.

This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Published in The Blade on Apr. 21, 2019