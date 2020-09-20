Walter William Schuhmacher
February 8, 1926 - September 16, 2020
Walter passed peacefully with family by his side after a brief illness. Walter was born February 8th, 1926, to Walter and Anna Schuhmacher of Flushing Long Island, New York. He enlisted in the Navy on September of 1943. He served on the USS Omaha a light cruiser. Walt was MM2 Navy rate. He has many roles during is service including Heavy Machinery, ship inspector and he was in charge of converting salt water into fresh water for the ship. He met Mary Wannemacher on leave while in Toledo, Ohio. Mary was the love of his life, they stayed in contact when he was re-deployed and they were married in 1946. They moved to Toledo where he served as a Navy reservist. He was called back to duty in 1950 for the Korean war while stationed in San Diego. He served 8 yrs and 3 months total in the Navy. Following his End of Service they returned to Toledo where they made their home and raised their family. Walt had many talents he was a painter, a gardener, an avid fisherman and he also hunted for pheasants and rabbits. He was one of the founding fathers of Merical Farley Lake and Trout Club. Walt spent his leisure time at the lake or with his family. He loved to tell stories and whenever he told a story time seemed to slow down. He was employed at General Mills for 35 years as a machinist. He retired in 1988 at 62 years old so he could spend time with his wife Mary, a decision he never regretted as Mary died of cancer in 1992. Walter met his second love Doris Durr at the Elks Club in the late 90's and they remained together until his passing. In 2013 he traveled to Washington D.C on the Honor Flight to see the WWII memorial one of the great experiences of his life.
Walter was preceded by his beloved Mary; parents, Anna and Walter; sister, Edith and brother, Robert. Walter has two children, Marsha Harris in California, Jeffery Schuhmacher in Toledo; grand children, Nathan Harris in Boston, Stefanie Kurtz/Harris San Diego and Ashley Tunison in Erie, Michigan. He was very proud to be a great grandfather. His great grandchildren include, Avani and
Jacob in Boston, Juniper and Lennox in San Diego, Tucker, Tessa and Caydon in Erie, Michigan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can all safely be together.
Donations can be made in his honor to Honor Flight Northwestern Ohio http://www.honorflightnwo.org/guardian.asp
or Merical Farley Lake, 2363 S. Berkey Southern Rd., Swanton Ohio 43558.
