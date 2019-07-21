Home

More Obituaries for Wanda Bottrell
Wanda E. (Good) Bottrell


1936 - 2019
Wanda E. (Good) Bottrell Obituary
Wanda E. Bottrell (Good)

Wanda E. Bottrell (Good) passed away in Pensacola, FL on July 17, 2019. She was born on July 12, 1936 to Forrest & Hazel Good at Russell's Point, OH. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1954 and married Larry E. Michaelis in 1956. They had two children, James Karl (Jim) and Margaret Joan (Peggy Jo) and lived in Sylvania, OH. In 1986 after divorcing Larry, she married Al Bottrell and moved to Perrysburg, OH where she lived until earlier this year. Wanda always loved travel, gardening, and cooking. Mrs. Bottrell is preceded in death by her husband Al Bottrell. She is survived by her sister, Karen Kozar of Delaware, OH; son Jim of Pensacola, FL and his sons Adam (Sally) of Marion, IA, Peter (Jessica) of Fort Rucker, AL, and Jonathan of Naples, FL and daughter Peggy Jo of Gulf Shores, AL and her daughter Michelle Goldberg Fending (David) of Westminster, CO. Mrs. Bottrell will be cremated and interred at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania, OH.

Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019
