Wanda Faye "Granny" (Roberts) Baker



Wanda Faye Roberts Baker a/k/a "Granny" was born August 18, 1940. She went to Heaven peacefully at home on September 9, 2020.



Wanda grew up in a coal mining camp ran by Clear Fork Coal Company, Inc. in Fonde, KY. Later her family moved to Toledo, OH, where she later married Richard L. Baker Jr. with whom she was married to for 62 years. Wanda worked at Gross Manufacturing, Sears, and retired from Meijer. Wanda was a wonderful grandmother and mother. She will be deeply missed.



Wanda is survived by daughter, Sandra (Scott) Askam, Lovetta Partin; and son-in-law, William (Vickie) Kohls Sr; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (Denny) Butts, Rose (Richard) Wilburn, and Pamela (Roger) Wilburn; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Troxell; and father, Marshall Roberts; husband, Richard L. Baker Jr.; daughter, Vickie Kohls; sisters, Barbara Joann Partin, Peggy (James) Hill; and brothers, Leroy (Joyce) Roberts and Marshall (Wendy) Roberts.



Memorial services at a later date. The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for all the great care.





