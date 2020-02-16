|
Wanda Jane Ruetz
Wanda Jane Ruetz of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 30, 1927, and was 92 years old. She retired from Libbey Glass. Jane loved to golf, fish, travel, play bingo, and going to the casino, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Susan Knaggs; sons, Phil (Sue), Brad (Shannon) and Jeff (Juli); 14 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; sister, Sal Vinal and brother, Jerry (Pat) Barker. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charlie. Along with her parents, Charles & Laverne Barker; brothers, Ed, Jim and Bud Barker and sister, Dorothy Harris.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1920 Lewis Ave, Ida, Michigan. We would like to thank all the nurses and aides that cared for Jane over the years.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020