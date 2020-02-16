Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prince of Peace Lutheran Chr
1920 Lewis Ave
Ida, MI 48140

Wanda Jane Ruetz


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Jane Ruetz Obituary
Wanda Jane Ruetz

Wanda Jane Ruetz of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 30, 1927, and was 92 years old. She retired from Libbey Glass. Jane loved to golf, fish, travel, play bingo, and going to the casino, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Susan Knaggs; sons, Phil (Sue), Brad (Shannon) and Jeff (Juli); 14 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; sister, Sal Vinal and brother, Jerry (Pat) Barker. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charlie. Along with her parents, Charles & Laverne Barker; brothers, Ed, Jim and Bud Barker and sister, Dorothy Harris.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1920 Lewis Ave, Ida, Michigan. We would like to thank all the nurses and aides that cared for Jane over the years.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -