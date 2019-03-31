Wanda Kahler



Wanda Joan Kahler, 90, passed away on Monday, March 25th, at the Franciscan Care Center, with her loving family by her side. Joan was born on February 25th, 1929 in Robbinsville, North Carolina to Naomi (Mahaffey) and Robert Rogers.



Joan was a proud graduate of Western Carolina University, where she was awarded many honors, including Best College Citizen. She later received her Master's Degree from the University of Toledo.



She taught at Navarre Elementary until her retirement in 1990.



Blessed with a beautiful voice, Joan loved music and sang in her church choirs. She was a past member of the Toledo Seaway Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, and the River Raisin Chorus. At the Franciscan Center, she could be heard singing hymns many mornings from her room, many times with her roommate, Eleanor.



Joan was also a member of the Yondota Chapter of the Eastern Star.



Surviving Joan are her daughters, Kathy (Jeff) Hamm, and Karen (Jeff) Bernard, grandchildren, Eric and Nick Hamm, Lyndsey Carlisle, and Zoe Bernard, great grandchildren, Natalee, Melodee, Brandon Jr, and Graicee Carlisle, 2 nephews, and 1 niece.



Joan was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jeri Bair; former husband, Bill Kahler; and beloved cat, Syd.



Private services were held on Thursday at the Chapel of Chimes, Toledo Memorial Park, her final resting place.



Our family wishes to thank Sister Jordan and the caregivers at the Franciscan Care Center, and JoAnne and Josh from Great Lakes Caring Hospice for your loving and compassionate care of our dear mom. She loved you all, and so do we.



Memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to the Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter 32 Hillwyck Dr, Toledo. Arrangements by the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd Toledo, Ohio.



urbanskifuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019