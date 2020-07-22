1/1
Wanda Lawrence
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Lawrence

Wanda Jean Becker Adams Lawrence, 88, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, entered peacefully into the glorious presence of her Lord on July 20, 2020. She was born in Brunersburg, Ohio on October 1, 1931, to Paul Gerhart and Flossie Mae (Stuber) Becker, she was the baby of the family, growing up with two brothers and four sisters, all of whom preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Defiance High School and Stautzenberger College.

Wanda married the late Elmer Lee Adams in 1952, and the late Robert S Lawrence in 1983. Both preceded her in death, Elmer in 1961, and Bob in 1996. She was also preceded in death by her step-daughter Linda Adams Jolliffe. Surviving Wanda are her three children, Pamela (Allen) Suchy of Metamora; Gail Freshour of Toledo; and David (Jean Humason) Adams of Waterville. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren, Bethany (Matthew) Mustaine, Bradley Suchy, Michelle (Michael) Turner, Craig (Bethani Crosby) Freshour, Nicole Freshour, Evan, Rachel, and Isaac Adams; four great grandchildren, Averie, Baylor, Colbie, and Demsey Mustaine; and many loving relatives and friends.

Wanda retired from Owens-Illinois, and then worked part time for a couple law firms. She enjoyed an active social life well into 2020, which included meeting with her breakfast group, Bible Study group, Golden Emblem, weekly lunch outings with friends, and regular family gatherings. She was a member of St. Luke's Auxiliary, volunteering in the gift shop. In her younger years she went on many trips, walked regularly at local metroparks, and enjoyed playing Bunco. Wanda read The Blade every day to keep up with the news.

Wanda was very active in her church, Hosanna Ev. Lutheran Church (formerly Arlington Avenue Lutheran Church) for over 60 years. She sang in the choir, and was the reporter of LWMS for Martha's Circle. Wanda had a deep love for the Lord, and was ready to meet Him in heaven.

A memorial church service will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2250 S. Holland-Sylvania Rd. Maumee, Ohio 43537, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with a luncheon immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made out to her church, Hosanna Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8353 Monclova Rd. Monclova, Ohio 43542.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Wanda was the best neighbor we could ask for. She always greeted us with a smile and loved saying hello to our dog. She will be missed by our family. Thinking of you all during this difficult time.
Will and Maegan Hudson
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Wanda was a sweet lady and a best friend to my mom. She will be missed. Love to Dave, Pam and Gail and their families.
BARBARA LINEBRINK
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved