Wanda Lee Woods, age 88, of Toledo, passed away February 21, 2019 at her home with her family at her side. She was born March 1, 1930 in Keyser, West Virginia to the late Edward Thad Hollingsworth, Sr. and Mary (Smith) Hollingsworth. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Harry P. Woods; and siblings, Edwin, Robert, Elwood, James, Edward T. Jr., Joseph, Hugh Hollingsworth, Geraldine Bruce, Eleanor Redman, Emma Jean Daniel and Marion Hollingsworth.



Wanda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and dedicated her life to her family. She was a phenomenal cook and baker and generously fed many during her lifetime. She was extremely creative with crafts and scrapbooking and loved reading as well.



Wanda is survived by her children, Vera E. Schofield, Lt Colonel Beverly Woods (USAF retired) and Harry R. Woods; brothers, Donald (Felecia) Hollingsworth and Bill (Jeanette) Hollingsworth; grandchildren, Holly Schofield and Jason Schofield (Markina); great-grandchildren, Kyla, Jason Jr., London and Jaliyia Schofield and a host of other loving relatives and friends.



In keeping with her nature and personal wishes, funeral services are private and for immediate family only.



If desired, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be in the form of a donation to or by performing a concerted act of kindness in her memory.



The family wishes to thank their mother's entire health care team, Guardian Angels, and ProMedica Hospice, for their professionalism and compassionate care.



