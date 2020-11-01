1/1
Ward E. Jenkins
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ward E. Jenkins

Ward Ellis Jenkins, age 61, of Clermont, FL, formerly of Graytown, Ohio, was born July 31, 1959, in Wilson, NC, to Thomas Ward and Peggy Ann (Ellis) Jenkins. He died on October 27, 2020, at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL.

He married Angela "Angie" Firestone on September 24, 2008, in Graytown, Ohio, and the two of them went off on an adventure to live in the Sunshine State in 2013. He was so proud of the two joys of his life, Chay Thomas Jenkins and Ashlee Suzann (Jenkins) Sharp. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Reds. He loved to golf, but friends and neighbors knew that Ward always had a project he was working on around his home.

Ward was a 1977 graduate of Marion Harding High School, Marion, Ohio. His jobs over the years led him to the HVAC wholesale sales positions that he did for the past 20 years. He worked for Tropic Supply, Inc. at the Orlando, FL, branch. He was previously employed at Johnston Supply, Genoa, Ohio; Lute Supply, Fort Wayne, IN; Robertson Supply, Sandusky, Ohio; Williams Distributing, Maumee, Ohio; and Goodman Distribution, Clermont, FL.

Ward loved his time working as the golf superintendent at the Oak Harbor Golf Course, Oak Harbor, Ohio, and the Oak Harbor/Graytown area became his second "hometown."

Ward is survived by his wife, Angie, of Clermont, FL; mother, Peggy, of Fort Wayne, IN; son, Chay (Lindsay) Jenkins and their children, Maeve and Baylor Ward, of Hamilton, NJ; daughter, Ashlee (Todd) Sharp and Baby Sharp due in February 2021, of Greenville, SC; step-son, Marcus (Kristen) Feckley of Loganville, GA, and their children, Cydni, Lucas, and Chloe; step-daughter, Morgan Feckley, of Clermont, FL; brother, Tom (Kari) Jenkins and sister, Cyndi (Steve) Knight, all of Fort Wayne, IN. Also held dear are in-laws, Jim and Donna Firestone of Genoa, Ohio; Dan (Melissa) Firestone, Dix (Mary Beth) Firestone, Janet Firestone and Susan Stagner. He also loved his nephews and nieces, Tyler Jenkins, Reid Morris, Megan (Josiah) Wagner, Carson Firestone, Wyeth Firestone, and Grace Firestone.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Ward Jenkins; and paternal grandparents, John Thomas and Alberta (Titus/Parry) Jenkins; as well as maternal grandparents, Eddie Staton and Lona Virginia (Harris) Ellis.

Due to COVID, no funeral services will be held at this time. The family is planning a celebration of life next year in Ohio. The family suggests memorial donations be directed to the Ward Jenkins Memorial for the Oak Harbor High School golf program. Send checks for Oak Harbor Athletic Dept. (memo for Ward Jenkins Memorial-Golf) to Oak Harbor High School, Attn: Dan Hoover, Athletic Director, 11661 State Rt. 163, Oak Harbor, OH 43449.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
October 31, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies to the whole Jenkins family. I have a lot of special memories of Ward when he and I were a couple in 1977-1978. I didn’t have a younger sibling so Cyndi was my little sis for siblings weekend at BG. I hope your memories sustain you in your time of grief.
Karla (Nash) Jones
Friend
October 30, 2020
My condolences go out to his beautiful family. I am praying from his family daily.
I had the pleasure of meeting Ward 2.5 years ago when I started working for Tropic Supply. I work in the Tallahassee market, but would travel once a month to Orlando for our monthly sales meeting. Ward and I would spend a lot of time talking about college football, golf, HVAC, or simply about life. Ward was a very fine gentleman with a great love for his family and his buckeyes! I am truly blessed and honored to have known him and call him friend! I thank God for giving me the time that He did with Ward! You fine sir, will be greatly missed! Fly high and RIP!
Skip Howell
Friend
October 30, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Ward and enjoyed our times together
So sorry for your loss
He was a good man and I am better off just knowing him
Brian Hancock
Senior VP
Lute Supply
Brian Hancock
Coworker
October 30, 2020
Sad to hear of Wards passing. Prayers for his family!
Janet everly
Friend
October 30, 2020
I can't begin to express my sorrow.... Ward was a co-worker of mine 40 some odd years ago and was a great guy from a great family. My heart goes out to his family, especially to his mother, Peggy, who we affectionately called "mom".
Chris Miller
Coworker
October 30, 2020
I have the best childhood memories of the time I spent with the Jenkins family at 363. Ward had a beautiful soul. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.

Kerry Culver White
Friend
October 30, 2020
My condolences to the family of Ward Jenkins. He was a good friend to me, also my classmate. He will be missed by all who knew him. May God grant you comfort and peace during this time of bereavement.
Hardwick Gundy
Friend
October 30, 2020
I’m shocked to hear this.. met Ward when he moved to clermont .. he was the funniest and realist person to be around and new how to do his job... we always had a good laugh at each other or at someone else’s expense... he was definitely one of my favorite yankee’s.
He will be missed.

Marc Paterson & family
Friend
October 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry to hear of his passing! Love to all!!!
Michele Hensel
Friend
October 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss Angie, Kevin and Molly
Kevin voegeli
Friend
October 29, 2020
So very sorry to hear this! Many great memories growing up at Richland Road Church of Christ
Karen Fletcher-Bollinger
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved