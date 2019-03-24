Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Warner Durwood "Woody" Smart

Woody played his last golf course on March 20th at Kingston of Sylvania. He played over 200 courses in his lifetime. Born January 27, 1936 in Maroa, IL, he was the only child of John and Ann Smart. He graduated from Libbey High "School in 1954, where he excelled in Track. He served in the Korean War, where he was the 7th Army Tennis Champion. Woody was a member of American Legion Post 553 for over 35 years. His career took him to the Railroad as an Engineer for Conrail, where he was credited with saving the life of a fellow worker who suffered a heart attack. He loved auto racing, the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Woody is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dori; sons, Mark and Matthew (Tracey) Smart; adoring grandchildren, Jorey, Jaret and Taryn. Additional survivors include, Gary Ford (Chuck) and Cheryl (Terry) Knestrick.

Friends are invited to visit from 3:00pm to 8:00pm Friday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, where American Legion Post 553 will have a service at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held 11:00am Saturday at the funeral home. The family suggests donations be made to the Autism Society of Northwest Ohio or . Condolences for Woody's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019
