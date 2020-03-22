Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
(517) 547-6101
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Judson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Edward Judson


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Edward Judson Obituary
Warren Edward Judson

Warren Edward Judson, age 90, of Lake Somerset, Michigan, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at RidgeCrest Health Campus in Jackson, Michigan.

He was born on June 11, 1929 in Swanton, Ohio to Alfred O. and Londa J. (Brindley) Judson. He married Norma J. Sigg on July 30, 1950 in Wauseon, Ohio, and she survives. Warren lived his early life in Swanton, Ohio and then he moved to Adrian, Michigan in 1961. In 1990 he moved to the Lake Somerset area. Warren graduated from Swanton High School in 1947. Warren was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Navy. He retired from Kroger after 26 years. He was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Lakes in Addison, Michigan.

Surviving besides his wife Norma, is one daughter, Jodi (David) Sell of Ypsilanti; one son, Edward (Kristen Cassidy) Judson of Jackson; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Edwina Brown and Barbara Savanatik.

Private Funeral Services will be held at Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Michigan with Pastor Tyson Bentz officiating. Burial will take place in Wauseon Union Cemetery in Wauseon, Ohio.

Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -