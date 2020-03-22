|
Warren Edward Judson
Warren Edward Judson, age 90, of Lake Somerset, Michigan, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at RidgeCrest Health Campus in Jackson, Michigan.
He was born on June 11, 1929 in Swanton, Ohio to Alfred O. and Londa J. (Brindley) Judson. He married Norma J. Sigg on July 30, 1950 in Wauseon, Ohio, and she survives. Warren lived his early life in Swanton, Ohio and then he moved to Adrian, Michigan in 1961. In 1990 he moved to the Lake Somerset area. Warren graduated from Swanton High School in 1947. Warren was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Navy. He retired from Kroger after 26 years. He was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Lakes in Addison, Michigan.
Surviving besides his wife Norma, is one daughter, Jodi (David) Sell of Ypsilanti; one son, Edward (Kristen Cassidy) Judson of Jackson; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Edwina Brown and Barbara Savanatik.
Private Funeral Services will be held at Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Michigan with Pastor Tyson Bentz officiating. Burial will take place in Wauseon Union Cemetery in Wauseon, Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020