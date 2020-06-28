Warren Kirk Badgett
Warren Kirk Badgett, passed away on June 23, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born in Swanton, Ohio, on August 10, 1941, to Howard Badgett and Arnell (Redmond) Badgett.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Cornerstone Church, 1520 S. Reynolds Road, Pastor Mark Holbrook officiant, interment Forest Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at www.dalefh.com
http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.