Warren Nordin
Passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, aged 94. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Alta Dayton Nordin; his wife, Phyllis Eck Nordin;and his son, Eric. He is survived by his son, Paul; daughter,, Susan Vinocour (Jacob; grandsons, Joshua (Jill), Jonathan (Jessica), and Ben (Kim) and great-grandchildren, Arianna, Sagan, Natalie, Luca, and Ezra.
Warren grew up in LaGrange, Illinois and attended Duke University in the V-12 program. He graduated from Loyola Medical School and served his country as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Navy during the Korean War. He then completed a residency in pathology and was the Director of Clinical Laboratories at the Toledo Hospital for many years.
Warren was an avid sportsman who competed in the Penn Relays in track, played basketball at Duke, was a sailor and mountaineer, and was ranked 7th nationally in Men's Senior Tennis Doubles. He was a fine musician and artist and studied photography with Ansel Adams in Yosemite. Perhaps his greatest gifts were his wit and spirit of adventure. He taught his children to love the natural world. He will be missed.
A Service of Remembrance and Celebration will be held in the Rocky Mountains in the summer. To share a memory of Warren or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020