Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral & Cremation Chapels
2305 Monroe Avenue
Rochester, NY 14618
585-244-0770
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Nordin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Nordin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Nordin Obituary
Warren Nordin

Passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, aged 94. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Alta Dayton Nordin; his wife, Phyllis Eck Nordin;and his son, Eric. He is survived by his son, Paul; daughter,, Susan Vinocour (Jacob; grandsons, Joshua (Jill), Jonathan (Jessica), and Ben (Kim) and great-grandchildren, Arianna, Sagan, Natalie, Luca, and Ezra.

Warren grew up in LaGrange, Illinois and attended Duke University in the V-12 program. He graduated from Loyola Medical School and served his country as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Navy during the Korean War. He then completed a residency in pathology and was the Director of Clinical Laboratories at the Toledo Hospital for many years.

Warren was an avid sportsman who competed in the Penn Relays in track, played basketball at Duke, was a sailor and mountaineer, and was ranked 7th nationally in Men's Senior Tennis Doubles. He was a fine musician and artist and studied photography with Ansel Adams in Yosemite. Perhaps his greatest gifts were his wit and spirit of adventure. He taught his children to love the natural world. He will be missed.

A Service of Remembrance and Celebration will be held in the Rocky Mountains in the summer. To share a memory of Warren or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -