Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Warren S. Nelson Obituary
Warren S. Nelson

Warren S. "Hawkeye" Nelson, age 54, of Toledo, passed away March 3, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Hawk was born December 18, 1964 in Rockford, IL to Wallace and Mary (Munoz) Nelson. He was employed with Caps Cleaning. He was a avid sports fan, his favorite teams included Pittsburgh Steelers, Notre Dame and Cleveland Cavilers. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his buddy Zyler.

Hawk is preceded in death by his father and brother Jeff. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl A. Nelson; mother, Mary Nelson; sons, Scott Nelson and Ryan Fry; step-sons, Nicholas (Brandi Giles) Digby and Dylan Digby; siblings, Norma (Richard) Dunn, Donna (Josh) Westmark, Brad (Melinda) Nelson, Paula (Milton) Williams, Michael Nelson, Paul (Shawn) Nelson; two grandsons and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 4:00 pm. at the funeral home.

To leave a special message for Hawk 's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 21, 2019
