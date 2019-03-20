Warren Thomas Lawrence



May 20, 1957 - March 14, 2019



We have lost our best friend, our protector and Gods greatest gift to us and all mankind.



We will miss his Cheshire grin, childish laughter and witty funny charm.Never have we met nor will we ever meet again a man such as Warren, so loving, caring, compassionate and wise.His love and devotion for humanity could never die as justice fueled his beating heart pumping fire through his veins.He carried the burdens of the world on his strong yet gentle shoulders.We wanted to keep him with us forever but God had other plans.When our time on earth is through we will meet him on the rainbow bridge.Until then, we will remember the love and kindness Warren had shown to us each and every day.



Warren was preceded in death by Mother Margaret E Miller (Kenneth Miller) Father Warren G Lawrence, Baby Girl Brittani M Lawrence and very special friend Dora M Cone.He is Survived by Daughter and Daddy's Little Girl Raquel P Lawrence (R.J Torrez) Stepson and best buddy Chuckie Gleason IV, Jeremy Gleason (Crystal), and his Loving Life Companion Beth A Gleason.



Per Warren's wishes Services will be private. A private burial will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials to the or to the . Arrangements by the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Rd. Please view Warren's condolence page at berstickerscottfuneralhome.com



www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary