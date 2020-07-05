1/1
Wavel Marie Grzegorzewski
1936 - 2020
Wavel Marie Grzegorzewski

1936 - 2020

Wavel M. Grzegorzewski (Omey), 83 years, of Cincinnati, OH (formerly of Lambertville, MI) died peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert (Bob) in 2019.

Wavel was born July 25, 1936 to Margaret (Custer) and Franklin Omey and grew up along the Lake Erie shore in Point Place, OH, where her love for being near water began. She attended Whitney Vocational School and married Bob in June 1961. Soon thereafter she became homemaker and mom to Cathryn (Richard) McGill and Ronald (Bonnie) Grzegorzewski. Wavel and Bob moved throughout the US before settling in Lambertville, MI, where they resided from 1970 until 2018. Wavel also worked retail during that time at Jacobson's department store. They relocated to Cincinnati, OH in 2018 to be closer to their children.

Wavel loved to be anywhere near water – whether it be beach or lakeshore, she was always at peace there. She and Bob were accomplished dancers and were always the first on and last off the dance floor. She enjoyed going to the casino, eating out, and spending time with her grandkids. Wavel loved watching her grandkids as they grew into young adults, always preferring to joyfully observe their lives through the years, watching their accomplishments and not wanting to steal the limelight.

Along with her two children, Wavel is survived by her grandchildren, Paige and Shannon McGill, Alex, Aaron, Lindsay, and Morgan Grzegorzewski; great-grandchild, Autumn McGill-Brackmann; brother, Lee Omey. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Omey.

The family will have a private memorial service in Cincinnati, OH.


