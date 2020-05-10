Waymon Baucom
1953 - 2020
Waymon Baucom

09/16/1953 - 05/02/2020

Waymon Neal Baucom, 66, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He graduated from Libbey High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served during the Vietnam War era.He later went on to retire after working for The City of Toledo.

He loved fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. Waymon was a member of Indiana Missionary Bapt. Church.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Christina White; son, Carlin Baucom; and daughter, Carla Baucom; mother, Annie Byrd; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral services 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020 preceded by Wake at 3:00 p.m. at the House Of Day Chapel. Service will be live-streamed at houseofday facebook page.

www.houseofday.com


Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Wake
3:00 - 4:00 PM
House Of Day Chapel
MAY
13
Funeral service
4:00 PM
House Of Day Chapel
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
Anne Hardy-Fannings
