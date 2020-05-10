Waymon Baucom09/16/1953 - 05/02/2020Waymon Neal Baucom, 66, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He graduated from Libbey High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served during the Vietnam War era.He later went on to retire after working for The City of Toledo.He loved fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. Waymon was a member of Indiana Missionary Bapt. Church.Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Christina White; son, Carlin Baucom; and daughter, Carla Baucom; mother, Annie Byrd; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral services 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020 preceded by Wake at 3:00 p.m. at the House Of Day Chapel. Service will be live-streamed at houseofday facebook page.