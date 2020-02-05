|
Wayne Alan Cole III
Wayne Alan Cole III unexpectedly passed away in his sleep on January 25, 2020 at the age of 3. He was born September 2, 2016 to Wayne Cole Jr. and Katherine Caudill in Sylvania, Ohio. Wayne Alan loved dinosaurs, Power Rangers, playing with his siblings, and anything that included playing with a ball. He loved to laugh and make others smile and captivated everyone who encountered him.
Wayne Alan is survived by his parents, Katherine and Sean, Wayne and Haley; siblings, Tegan, Caden, Helena, Austin; step-brother, Forest; grandparents, Lanny and Amy, Wayne Sr. (Desiree), Kyle (Jody), Tracy (Richie), Shannon (Jason), Don, and Rebecca. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Brionna, Logan, Kayla, Shelby, Ryley, Jordan D., Korra, Anee, Alaxx, Nick (Emily), Michael (Kim), Crystal (Nate), Charity (Dorian), Amber, Jordan C., Mikayla, Tanya (Dusty), Raymond and Joe. Also mourning his passing are many great grandparents, numerous cousins, extended family and many others who loved him.
Wayne's Life Celebration will take place at Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, Ohio 419-475-5055 on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. where his funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020