Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Alan Cole III


2016 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Alan Cole III Obituary
Wayne Alan Cole III

Wayne Alan Cole III unexpectedly passed away in his sleep on January 25, 2020 at the age of 3. He was born September 2, 2016 to Wayne Cole Jr. and Katherine Caudill in Sylvania, Ohio. Wayne Alan loved dinosaurs, Power Rangers, playing with his siblings, and anything that included playing with a ball. He loved to laugh and make others smile and captivated everyone who encountered him.

Wayne Alan is survived by his parents, Katherine and Sean, Wayne and Haley; siblings, Tegan, Caden, Helena, Austin; step-brother, Forest; grandparents, Lanny and Amy, Wayne Sr. (Desiree), Kyle (Jody), Tracy (Richie), Shannon (Jason), Don, and Rebecca. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Brionna, Logan, Kayla, Shelby, Ryley, Jordan D., Korra, Anee, Alaxx, Nick (Emily), Michael (Kim), Crystal (Nate), Charity (Dorian), Amber, Jordan C., Mikayla, Tanya (Dusty), Raymond and Joe. Also mourning his passing are many great grandparents, numerous cousins, extended family and many others who loved him.

Wayne's Life Celebration will take place at Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, Ohio 419-475-5055 on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. where his funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -