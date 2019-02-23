Wayne F. Koppenhofer



Wayne F. Koppenhofer, age 77, passed away in his home in Sylvania on Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born in Malinta, Ohio on June 24, 1941. Son of Emile and Alvina (Cohrs) Koppenhofer. He married his wife Carol on November 18, 1966 at Blessed Sacrament in Toledo, Ohio. They met each other when Carol, out with friends, "accidentally" dropped her handkerchief in his company while he was playing pool. Dating for just six months, they were married 48 years before Carol preceded him in death on September 21, 2015.



After graduating from Napoleon High School, he served in the Army as a military police officer. He flourished in his sales career for Bostwick-Braun in Toledo and finally retiring at 65 years old after many years with Trumpf, a German company that is now one of the world's leading companies for machine tools, laser technology, and electronics. Wayne was an avid sports fan especially for his Detroit Pistons and Tigers. His fun sarcasm and quick wit built his character. He embraced his heritage, yet still could poke fun and refer to himself as a "stubborn German", which truly did define him. He enjoyed grilling for family and friends, and in his mind, it was an event and a true work of art. Next to his grill, he would call out when his masterpiece was about to be finished and would describe all its perfection at the dinner table. He will also be dearly remembered when every Thanksgiving, he shouted "GOOD BIRD!" complimenting the turkey dinner and courses shared with family.



Wayne is survived by daughter Amy (John) Szaroleta, son Mark (Heather) Koppenhofer, granddaughters Lauria and Macie Szaroleta and Ayrikah Koppenhofer. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers Lewis, Ervin, Franklin and sisters Dorothy Spencer and Alvada Hazelswart.



Visitation for Wayne will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00pm. Burial will immediately follow at Toledo Memorial Park.



