Wayne F. Short
Wayne F. Short, 84, of Delta, went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 20, 1935, to Fred and Jeannette (Arnos) Short at Wauseon, OH. He married Dolores Rashley, his wife of 50 years, on August 2, 1969. He was a graduate of Delta High School and Bowling Green State University where he was in the ROTC and earned a BS degree in education. After college, he was a First Lieutenant in the Air Force as a navigator. He was a teacher at Swanton Junior High School for over 30 years where he served as president of SEA, and later a member of the Henry County Retired Teachers Association. He farmed the family farm for over 50 years and was a member of the Farm Bureau where he served on the board for York Township. Wayne was also a lifelong member of Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon, OH, where he served as Deacon, Board Member, Sunday School Teacher, and Choir Member. His interests included flying airplanes, traveling, agriculture and gardening, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores; sons, Eric (Becky) and Kent (Katie); grandchildren, Luke, Xavier and Paisley; step grandchildren, Ryan and Tori; step great grandson, Finn; sister, Wanda; brothers, Ted (Karen) and Dwight; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Marlene; brother and sister-in-law, Ron (Nancy).
Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020. A funeral service honoring Wayne's life will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the Chapel at Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett Street, Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Private interment will be at Raker Cemetery in Delta with military rites provided by the Fulton County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to the church or Delta Fire and Rescue, 500 Main St, Delta, Ohio 43515 in Wayne's memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 1, 2020