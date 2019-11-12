|
Wayne H. Ruihley
Wayne H. Ruihley, 92, of Toledo, Ohio passed away November 8, 2019 at Ebied Hospice. He was born in Toledo on September 28, 1927 to Elliot F. and Beatrice M. (Kohn) Ruihley. Wayne received a Bachelor's of Music and enjoyed playing instruments. He also was very good at woodworking. Wayne retired from WTOL as a T.V. Engineer in 1992. He also worked as a carpenter for Ruihley and Kuertis Construction.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine J. (Canfield); brother, Glenn Ruihley; sister, Beatrice Faunce. He is survived by his son, Craig Bauman; grandchildren, Clint, Cody, Shane, Brent, Brooke and Beth; 13 great grandchildren.
Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 2:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. Funeral service will be in the funeral home on Thursday, November 14 at 11:00 A.M. with burial at Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019