Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Ruihley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne H. Ruihley


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne H. Ruihley Obituary
Wayne H. Ruihley

Wayne H. Ruihley, 92, of Toledo, Ohio passed away November 8, 2019 at Ebied Hospice. He was born in Toledo on September 28, 1927 to Elliot F. and Beatrice M. (Kohn) Ruihley. Wayne received a Bachelor's of Music and enjoyed playing instruments. He also was very good at woodworking. Wayne retired from WTOL as a T.V. Engineer in 1992. He also worked as a carpenter for Ruihley and Kuertis Construction.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine J. (Canfield); brother, Glenn Ruihley; sister, Beatrice Faunce. He is survived by his son, Craig Bauman; grandchildren, Clint, Cody, Shane, Brent, Brooke and Beth; 13 great grandchildren.

Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 2:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. Funeral service will be in the funeral home on Thursday, November 14 at 11:00 A.M. with burial at Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witzler Shank Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -