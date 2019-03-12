Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Wayne Houston Phillips Jr. Obituary
Wayne Houston Phillips Jr.

Wayne H. Phillips Jr., 75, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home. Wayne was born in Bedford, Michigan on May 5, 1943. He worked as a long-distance truck driver for Carolina Freight for many years. Wayne's true passion was riding Honda motorcycles.

Wayne is survived by his children, Wayne (Shelly) Phillips III, Lori (Greg) Heath, and Lisa (Ron) Lang; grandchildren, Christian, Christopher, Justin, Mackenzie, Allison, Andrew, Brandi, Little John, and Jeff; along with 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Velva Jean; sons, Kelly Phillips and John Scott; and sisters, Shirley, Beverly, Marilyn, and Sharon.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3:00 pm until time of funeral service at 7:00pm. Memorials may be directed to Wayne's family.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
