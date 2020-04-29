Wayne L. Carlile 02/23/1945 - 04/27/2020 Wayne Lamont Carlile passed away April 27, 2020 at Landings of Oregon. He was born in Kansas City, MO on February 23, 1945 to Fisher and Pearl (Herrick) Carlile. He moved to Tucson, AZ in his teens, where he joined the Navy. He served his country while stationed out of San Diego, CA from 1962 – 1964 on the USS Tingey. He met the love of his life, Margaret Mae Drees soon after. They would have had their 55th wedding anniversary on July 1. They proceeded to move to Toledo, OH where his father-in-law found him a job on the railroad. They had two daughters, Wendy and Debra. Wayne worked for N+W railroad for 42 years, retiring in 2007 as an engineer.Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Margaret; daughters, Wendy Carlile and Debra Carlile; grandchildren, Alicia Garcia, Oscar (Hayleigh) Garcia and Shane (Sierra) Sweeney; great grandchildren, Kayvieanna, Alianna, Amira, Irena, Jaxon, Luna and a baby on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents.Wayne's family and friends meant the world to him! He will be greatly missed!. A special thank you to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. Last night as I lay sleeping, I died or so it seems. Then I went to heaven but, it was only in my dream. But it seems St. Peter met me there at the Pearly Gates. He said, "I must check your record, so stand here and wait." I see where you drank alcohol and swore quite often too. Fact is you've done many things that a good person shouldn't do. We can't have people like you up here, your life was full of sin. Then he read the last of my record, grasped my hand and said, "Come In." He took me to the Big Boss, who said, "Take him and treat him well". He worked on the railroad, Sir. He's had his share of HELL. www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.