Wayne Richard GoucherWayne Richard Goucher, 52, of Oregon OH. Wayne was born on May 7th, 1968, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Wayne Leroy Goucher and Charlotte Isabel Goucher. He fought a hard 10 months to a very aggressive cancer. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family on June 14th, 2020, at 3:53 pm. Wayne was a jack of all trades and a master of none. He would give the shirt off his back to help a stranger.On October 6th, he married the love of his life, Kimberly Jean Goucher (Arnold). Their 33 year anniversary will be this year. They have created a beautiful life and daughter, Miranda, together. He took pride in the way his house and yard looked. He liked hosting family parties and loved to get everyone to join in on some volleyball.Wayne had a love for his hot rods, muscle cars, vans, Jeeps and trike that he had through out his years. He could fix almost anything. He was always trading new vehicles for something else when he got bored. He was a man who could find all the good deals that's for sure!He loved to fish and could always catch three times as many fish as anyone else fishing with him. He had to talk to the fish or something. Night fishing was also a favorite.Wayne was a rockstar who loved everything from heavy metal to classic rock to 60s oldies and even some old country. Don't get me wrong he could get down to some old Slim Shady too! He loved concerts and music festivals. He has been to so many in his lifetime.He was an amazing father, honestly the best of all time. He would hardly let his daughter walk anywhere until she was five because he was so protective of her. He was there for her at any time and any where. When she was a baby he would rock her to sleep to metal and rock music. He loved to brag about that growing up. One day he will be an amazing Papa and his grand babies will know all about him. His granddogs both loved him for sure.He had the biggest heart and treated everyone with the same respect. He loved to be goofy and remix any song he could with his own words (and he could change up almost any song pretty quick). He absolutely loved his pets like his own children. He loved our cats and dogs, and they loved him so much. We all loved him so much.Wayne worked at Norplas for 18 years where he ended his career as team leader of facility maintenance. He took pride in his job there. He was all over that place. It will never be the same without him. He completed many different projects and built multiple things for them. He was special and didn't need a blueprint because he could make his own.He is survived by his wife; daughter; parents; siblings, Richard Goucher, Mark Goucher, Dawn (Mike) Murphy, Ryan (Frances) Goucher, Keith Goucher, Cameron Goucher, Charlotte (Drew) Laney and Nick Goucherand extended family, Jennifer and Bryan Vollmar, Janice Arnold, Jean Davis; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by death by his grandparents, Dennis Goucher and close friends, Paul Peace and Don. Including his many pets that have crossed the rainbow bridge.Due to the pandemic we understand if you can't make it, so we will be scheduling a celebration of life down the road. Announcements to come. Please wear a face covering to the service.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road, Oregon, OH 43616, on Thursday from 5-9 p.m. where services will be held at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.