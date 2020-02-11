|
|
Wayne Robert Dutched
Wayne Robert Dutched (or Dutch to all who knew him) passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020, in Hospice of Lenawee surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on November 19, 1944, to Joseph Dutched and Constance (Bielawski) Dutched. Dutch was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Thomas and Joseph.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; his sister, Mary Beth Maloney (William); his daughter, Mardell Spencer (Mark), and his two grandsons, Blake and Collin Spencer. Dutch was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was married to Patricia (Cessna) Dutched on February 4, 1967 and the two of them were sweethearts for 63 years. Dutch was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio and graduated from Robert S. Rogers High School in 1962. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a decorated Viet Nam Veteran serving in the 101st Airborne Division where he revived several honors including Parachutist Badge, Marksman (Pistol 45), Vietnam Service Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle M-1), and CIB Expert (Rifle M-14). After he was honorably discharged from the Army, he lived in Sylvania, Ohio, for much of his adult life before retiring to Manitou Beach, MI. He worked for the Toledo Edison as lineman where he also taught apprentice linemen. After retiring from Toledo Edison, he worked for Ameritech for a number of years. Dutch was also an avid outdoorsman and hunter with both gun and bow. He was also deeply involved in the boxing and the martial arts. In high school, he participated in the Golden Gloves. After returning from Viet Nam, he began training in Goju Ryu Karatedo and held black belts with three different Goju Ryu organizations. He was known as a tough fighter and won several medals in the National Championships and Team Trials which were sponsored by the US Olympic Committee's National Governing Body. Dutch was well loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
There will be two celebrations of Dutch's life. The first will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Mancy's Italian Restaurant in the Bottle Shop room, 5453 Monroe St., Toledo, OH, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Please direct all inquiries to Mardell Spencer (419-467-3102). The second celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Boot Jack Tavern, 735 Manitou Rd., Manitou Beach, MI 49253. This will include a twenty one gun salute provided by the American Legion. Please direct all inquiries to Patricia Dutched (419 392 8298) RSVP. The family requests that no flowers be sent, and instead requests that donations be sent to the American Legion Department of Michigan VA&R Endowment Fund.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020