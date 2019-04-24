Wayne Rothhaar



Wayne Rothhaar, age 91, of Sylvania Township, made his transition to his eternal reward on resurrection Sunday, April 21. He was a strong Christ follower and we know we will see him again.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Miriam; his brothers, Lyle, Roger; and his sister Pat.



He was married to Miriam for nearly 65 years and was her caregiver for the last three years of her life.



He is survived by his children, Mike Rothhaar, Tammy Rothhaar, Deb Every and Darlene Barney. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Kinsey and Andrew Every, McCall Barney and Laura Rothhaar; his "adopted"-granddaughter, Isabella Gill and his brothers, Kevin, Dwight and Donald.



He was a Navy veteran. He worked for over 40 years for Tana Corperation as a tool and die maker, and continued to work part time until he was 80 years old.



He was very active in Emmanuel United Methodist church for over 60 years. He was a Sunday school teacher, liturgist, served on the board and also did much of the fix up work and took care of the grounds.



Before his wife got sick, they made many trips out west to visit his two daughters and his grandchildren. He loved all his grandchildren and he enjoyed spending time with them.



He could fix anything and loved to do that kind of work. He enjoyed music and liked to play the violin. He loved gardening and for years had a large vegetable garden. He enjoyed fishing and in retirement spent many happy days boating on Lake Erie. He was an avid reader and a lifelong learner.



In later years, he joined Silver Sneakers at the St. James Club and spent many happy hours there with a new circle of friends.



He will be dearly missed by everyone.



Visitation will be Thursday, 4-25-19 2pm-8pm at Wisniewski's Funeral Home 2426 N. Reynolds Rd.,Toledo, OH.



Funeral Service will be Friday, 4-26-19 at 11am at the Funeral home. Luncheon to follow.



Memorial Donations can be made to Samaritans Purse P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.



