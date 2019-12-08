|
Wayne T. Miller
Wayne T. Miller, age 96, of the Point Place Community, passed away on December 6, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1923 to Cecil and Laura Miller of Wauseon, OH. Wayne graduated from Scott High School in the class of 1941. He proudly served his country for three years in the U.S. Navy as a Pharmacist Mate Third Class. Following his discharge from the Navy, Wayne was employed as a driver and salesman for Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Driggs Dairy Farm and Jersey Bread. He retired in 1987 from BP American after 21 years as a pipe fitter.
Wayne was a member of Harbor Light Lodge #746 for over 50 years, serving as chaplain for many of those years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and in later years doing paint by numbers for everybody.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Jenelda Miller in 1991; daughter, Sandra Miller in 1955; son, Dennis Miller in 2012; parents, Cecil and Laura; sisters, Christine and Arlene; and long time friend and companion, Doris Scott. Wayne is survived by his son, James (Judy) Miller; daughter-in-law, Karen Miller; 5 grandchildren, Diana Stewart (Todd), Jennifer Lindell, Monica Miller, Nick Miller (Cory), and Melissa Hamilton; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may visit Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Service for Wayne will be Monday, December 9 at 1:30 P.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Caring Hands, Tina Jackson. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to ProMedica Hospice. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019